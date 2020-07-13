L.A. and San Diego counties to hold virtual classes this fall

California News

California's two largest school districts decide to continue online learning until further notice

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Los Angeles and San Diego Unified School Districts have decided not to send kids back to the classroom this fall.

The districts released a joint statement Monday saying they will start classes as scheduled. However, all classes will be held virtually until such time that children can return to campus without facing the risk of coronavirus.

In the statement, the districts write:

"Unfortunately, much of the research is incomplete and many of the guidelines are vague and contradictory. One fact is clear: those countries that have managed to safely reopen schools have done so with declining infection rates and on-demand testing available. California has neither. The skyrocketing infection rates of the past few weeks make it clear the pandemic is not under control." Statement from Los Angeles and San Diego Unified School Districts

Both school districts say they remain committed to returning to in-person classes as soon as public health conditions allow.

California's schools shut down exactly four-months ago to the day. Since then, the L.A. and San Diego school districts have distributed more than 250,000 computers to students and trained more than 35,000 educators in online learning techniques. Both districts hope this will enhance students' virtual experience.

Both districts plan to provide parents with further details on their plans in the coming weeks.