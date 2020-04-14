California governor unveils strategy for navigating coronavirus crisis

California News

Gov. Gavin Newsom reveals key indicators for re-opening state economy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled the six key indicators he'll use when determining when, and how, to lift stay-at-home orders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In making the announcement Tuesday, Newsom noted the progress the state has made in flattening the curve. He also praised the increased preparedness of the health care delivery system, and the public for following preventative guidelines.

However, the Governor also noted the dire economic impact the shut down is having on the state. Newsom said he recognizes the need to get back to business, but said the state must proceed with caution.

"The incredible importance of the stay-at-home orders, so we can get through the next few weeks and really see if these trends , this curve, is not just flattening but is declining, and giving us a few weeks to build an infrastructure and really answer all those tough questions, and then I really can come out and be much more specific about when and how we see a blended approach to the stay-at-home order." said Newsom.

“As we contemplate reopening parts of our state, we must be guided by science and data, and we must understand that things will look different than before.” he added.

Newsom said, for the time being the following goals will remain the state's priorities:

Ensure the ability to care for the sick within hospitals

Prevent infection in people at high risk for severe disease

Build the capacity to protect the health and well-being of the public

Reduce social, emotional and economic disruptions

The Governor went on to reveal these six indicators for modifying, or lifting, the current stay-at-home order:

The ability to monitor and protect communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed

The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19

The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges

The ability to develop therapeutics to meet demand

The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing

The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.

Newsom says strategy is important moving forward.

"So not just trend lines than go down and become headlines of good news, but an infrastructure to support a loosening of the stay-at-home orders in a precise and targeted and gradual way."

Governor Newsom said, at this point, there is no precise timeline for changing the stay-at-home order. He says the six key indicators will serve as the framework for future decisions about changing any existing executive orders.

"We talk about what the new normal will look like. As I said, normal, it will not be, at least until we have herd immunity and we have a vaccine." he said,.

The Governor also noted things will look different as California makes modifications. For example, restaurants will have fewer tables, and classrooms will be reconfigured to account for new social distancing standards.