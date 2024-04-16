Skip to Content
Brawley woman shot, expected to make a full recovery

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized.

In a press release, the incident occurred on Saturday, April 13 at around 8:30am when a car pulled up to the station and the driver got out of the car and screamed for help.

At the same time, the passenger, a woman, got out the car and said she got shot, to which BPD says officers "responded to the victim" and asked for medical assistance.

BPD says the victim was taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

BPD further says while the shooting "appears to be a targeted attack," the investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding the case, call Detective Salvador Melendez at (760) 344-2111.

