Skip to Content
Breaking News

Retired San Luis Police sargeant passes away

City of San Luis
By
New
today at 4:27 PM
Published 4:38 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has announced that retired San Luis Police Department (SLPD) Sargeant (Sgt.) Jesus De Leon has passed away.

According to a press release, Sgt. De Leon was involved in a hit and run in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora on Sunday, and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), where he later died.

The City of San Luis says De Leon "served the City of San Luis community within the San Luis Police Department since graduating from the Police Academy in 2000 until he retired in June 2023.

"Jesus De Leon's unwavering dedication, profound wisdom, and tireless commitment to the betterment of our community left an indelible mark in our city. is legacy of service will be forever remembered and cherished by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside Sargeant De Leon."

Nieves Riedel, Mayor of San Luis

The City of San Luis and SLPD are asking for De Leon's family's privacy "to be upheld during this difficult time."

Information on services is not yet available, according to the City of San Luis.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content