Retired San Luis Police sargeant passes away

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has announced that retired San Luis Police Department (SLPD) Sargeant (Sgt.) Jesus De Leon has passed away.

According to a press release, Sgt. De Leon was involved in a hit and run in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora on Sunday, and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), where he later died.

The City of San Luis says De Leon "served the City of San Luis community within the San Luis Police Department since graduating from the Police Academy in 2000 until he retired in June 2023.

"Jesus De Leon's unwavering dedication, profound wisdom, and tireless commitment to the betterment of our community left an indelible mark in our city. is legacy of service will be forever remembered and cherished by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside Sargeant De Leon." Nieves Riedel, Mayor of San Luis

The City of San Luis and SLPD are asking for De Leon's family's privacy "to be upheld during this difficult time."

Information on services is not yet available, according to the City of San Luis.