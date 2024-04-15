Skip to Content
Palm tree in Yuma neighborhood caught on fire

By , ,
today at 10:05 PM
Published 10:24 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A palm tree caught on fire Monday night due to fireworks gone wrong.

According to sources, the fire broke out at 9:30pm in the areas of 15th Avenue, Fifth Street and Eighth Street.

Courtesy: Omar Garcia
13 On Your Side's Eduardo Morales was on scene and spoke to a homeowner, to which she said some people behind the house were playing with firecrackers when one caught on a palm tree.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to the area to put out the fire. Fortunately, there was no damage to properties and no one was hurt.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

