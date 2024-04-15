Palm tree in Yuma neighborhood caught on fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A palm tree caught on fire Monday night due to fireworks gone wrong.

According to sources, the fire broke out at 9:30pm in the areas of 15th Avenue, Fifth Street and Eighth Street.

13 On Your Side's Eduardo Morales was on scene and spoke to a homeowner, to which she said some people behind the house were playing with firecrackers when one caught on a palm tree.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to the area to put out the fire. Fortunately, there was no damage to properties and no one was hurt.

KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.