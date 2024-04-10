Phoenix Suns fan, known as “Mr. ORNG,” arrested for soliciting explicit photos to students

PEORIA, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), Patrick Battillo was arrested for allegedly soliciting sexual photos and videos from students in exchange for money.

Battillo is a coach and volunteer at Peoria High School.

In the past, he was often seen at Phoenix Suns games dressed in orange attire. His fandom of the basketball team was known across the Valley.

Peoria police say the school contacted them Tuesday about the allegations.

He's not the only teacher facing charges. Police say students reported battillo to another teacher, Holly Holgate, who did not immediately report it, but instead told Battillo, allowing him to leave the school before police could contact him.

Battillo was later arrested in Goodyear without incident. Police also arrested holgate for allegedly hindering prosecution and failing to report child abuse.

Battillo is facing felony charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and child sex trafficking.