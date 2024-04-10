Philadelphia police respond to shooting near Ramadan event

PHILADELPHIA (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are responding to a shooting near a Ramadan event in West Philadelphia.

Sources say that at least one person was injured in the shooting, and that a responding police officer exchanged fire with the shooter.

A local mosque near the scene of the shooting was holding an event at the time of the shooting.

Wednesday marks the start of Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday that celebrates the ending of Ramadan.

Police have not provided any information about the identify of the shooter or a possible motive.