Two Wellton residents arrested for drug possession

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says they arrested two Wellton residents for drug possession.

In a press release, the arrests were a part of the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF), consisting of YCSO, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Border Patrol and additional YCSO investigators.

YCSO says the Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the area of S. William Street and Sunset Avenue on Monday at around 7:00am.

Using a K-9 named Aisha, YCSO says the Task Force found "approximately 916 multi-colored counterfeit M30 pills containing Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $2,748 dollars, 25.4 grams of Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $508.00 and multiple items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales."

Following the seizures, YCSO says two people, a 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both from Wellton, were arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for the following charges: