Two dozen train cars rolled over following derailment

today at 4:41 PM
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials say 22 trains cars overturned in Lincoln County, Oklahoma as a result of a derailment on Sunday.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), 22 out of 90 train cars rolled over. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The train was hauling rock that spilled from the overturned cars, but no hazardous materials were being transported.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation as crews continue working to clear debris.

