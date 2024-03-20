Leo Varadkar, Irish Prime Minister, to step down

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ireland's Taoiseach ("Prime Minister") Leo Varadkar is stepping down. Varadkar announced Wednesday that his resignation will take effect within weeks once a successor is chosen.

He said his reasons were "both personal and political" and he had no firm future plans.

Varadkar has faced growing discontent within his center right party, and recent voter referendums rejected parts of his government's agenda.

Varadkar recently returned from a trip to Washington D.C., where he met President Joe Biden as part of the traditional St. Patrick's Day visit to the U.S.

The 45 year old has had two spells as Ireland's political leader. He was the country's youngest-ever leader when first elected, as well as Ireland's first openly gay prime minister.

Varadkar, whose mother is Irish and father is Indian, was also Ireland's first biracial taoiseach.