One person dead in car crash, investigation ongoing

March 11, 2024 5:01 PM
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Authorities in Imperial County are investigating a car crash that occurred Sunday night.

In a press release by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash occurred at around 9:00pm when a woman was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot southbound on a dirt access road east of Highline Canal, approximately one mile south of State Route 78.

The press release said the woman failed to maintain her vehicle on the road and traveled into the canal. As a result of the crash, the Honda was "fully submerged," and the woman was unable to escape.

The press release also said the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) responded to the scene with their dive team to retreive the Honda, and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Furthermore, the woman's body was taken by the Imperial County Coroner's Office after they responded to the scene, according to the press release.

At this time, the woman's identity has not been revealed as it is pending next of kin notification. In addition, the press release mentions that the woman was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, and impairment was not a factor in the crash as well.

The investigation is ongoing.

Dillon Fuhrman

Scott Gross

