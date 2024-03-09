Car crash leads to one person’s death, Calexico PD investigates

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) is investigating a car crash resulting in the death of a person who was possibly illegally crossing State Route (SR) 111.

In a press release, the crash occurred at around 4:29am Saturday, in the area of SR 111, north of Cole Road.

CPD says the driver was travelling northbound at 55 miles per hour (MPH) when he saw someone and heard a thumping noise. The driver then stopped and returned to realize he hit someone who was possibly illegally crossing SR 111 at night. The driver immediately called 911, according to CPD.

Once officers arrived, they pronounced the person dead at the scene, and CPD says they did not find any "form of identification," and is said to be "a local transient with prior police contacts."

In addition, the driver was said to have fully cooperated with authorities and was evaluated for driving under the influence; CPD says he did not show any signs of DUI, but he voluntarily provided a blood sample for testing.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time. We want to remind everyone to be vigilant and take precautions while on or near roadways to prevent such tragic incidents," said Armando Orozco, Interim Chief for CPD.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information on the crash, call CPD at (760) 768-2140.