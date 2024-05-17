Summer Camp returns for youth in San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis said Summer Camp is returning to the city's Parks and Recreation this upcoming summer.

There will be two sessions for the youth consisting of engaging activities and educational opportunities.

The city said the Parks and Recreation Summer Camp will provide children between the ages of 7 and 14 with a fun engaging summer.

Two sessions for the summer camp means more youth can participate.

The City of San Luis said during these two sessions, the youth can develop new skills, make lasting friendships, and ignite their creativity through various activities, from sports and arts and crafts to team-building exercises, workshops, and much more.

The first session for the Summer Camp will run from June 3 through June 28.

The session runs from Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Registration fee costs $45.

The second session for the Summer Camp will run from July 1 through July 26.

The session runs from Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Registration fee costs $45.

The City of San Luis said registration opens on Monday, May 20, and ends on Friday, May 24.