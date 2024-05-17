YCSO alerts community of Level Two sex offender, Albert Valenzuela

Albert Valenzuela is considered a Level Two sex offender with an intermediate risk to reoffend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is alerting the community of a Level Two sex offender, Albert Valenzuela.

73-year-old Albert Valenzuela advised YCSO that he lives on the 300 block of South 41st Avenue in Yuma.

He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and is not currently wanted by YCSO.

Valenzuela pled guilt in May 1993 to one count of Attempted Molestation of a Child in the Yuma County Superior Court.

He was then sentenced to 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, with six days credit for time served, said YCSO.

YCSO said the victim was a young girl he knew.

Then in May 2005, Valenzuela pled guilty to one count of Failure to Register in the Yuma County Superior Court.

He was then sentenced to 36 months of intensive probation with the Yuma County Adult Probation Department, said YCSO.

If you or anyone else have information on current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427.