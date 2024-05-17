Skip to Content
Yuma County

YCSO notifies community of Level Two sex offender, Johann Castro-Rodriguez

Johann Castro-Rodriguez is considered a Level Two sex offender with an intermediate risk to reoffend

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is notifying the community of a Level Two sex offender, Johann Castro-Rodriguez.

22-year-old Johann Castro-Rodriguez advised YCSO that he lives on the 600 block of North Garcia Lane in San Luis, Arizona.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and is not currently wanted by YCSO.

YCSO said Castro-Rodriguez pled guilty in February to one count of Sexual Abuse in the Yuma County Superior Court.

He was then sentenced to 36 months of probation and is supervised under the Yuma County Adult Probation.

YCSO said his victim was a young girl he knew.

If you or anyone else have information on current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427.

