Skip to Content
Breaking News

Rural Metro put out RV fire, under investigation

By ,
today at 1:25 PM
Published 1:33 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out at an RV park in Yuma Sunday morning. Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) was dispatched to an RV on fire at Lynda Vista RV Park near 5th Street and May Avenue before 9:30am.

RMFD put out the fire. However, it did result in a total loss.

Fortunately, no one was injured and the Red Cross is helping the family who lived there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content