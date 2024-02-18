Rural Metro put out RV fire, under investigation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out at an RV park in Yuma Sunday morning. Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) was dispatched to an RV on fire at Lynda Vista RV Park near 5th Street and May Avenue before 9:30am.

RMFD put out the fire. However, it did result in a total loss.

Fortunately, no one was injured and the Red Cross is helping the family who lived there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.