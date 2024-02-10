One person arrested following shots fired at UC Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person was arrested after shots were fired Friday night on the University of California (UC) Berkeley campus.

Nine shots rang out around 8:40pm near the UC Berkeley campus, according to a university official. Police arrived to the scene shortly after and ordered those in the area to shelter in place.

The order was later lifted at about 9:50pm and university officials say no one was injured in the shooting.

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting, but no further details have been released.