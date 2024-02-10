Skip to Content
Breaking News

One person arrested following shots fired at UC Berkeley

By ,
today at 1:36 PM
Published 3:26 PM

BERKELEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person was arrested after shots were fired Friday night on the University of California (UC) Berkeley campus.

Nine shots rang out around 8:40pm near the UC Berkeley campus, according to a university official. Police arrived to the scene shortly after and ordered those in the area to shelter in place.

The order was later lifted at about 9:50pm and university officials say no one was injured in the shooting.

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting, but no further details have been released.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content