California authorities investigate helicopter crash

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities in California are investigating a helicopter crash in San Bernardino County.

Six people were onboard the Eurocopter EC130 when it crashed Friday night near the California and Nevada border.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBCSD), no survivors have been located. The helicopter is registered to a Burbank-based tour company called Orbic Air.

More details surrounding the cause of the crash are developing.