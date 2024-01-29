Vehicle crashes into school bus

(UPDATE 3 PM) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) sent out a press release about the crash.

YCSO received the report of the crash around 7:14 a.m. in the area of Avenue B and County 12 1/2 Street.

A Yuma Union School Bus was driving northbound on Avenue B behind an agricultural bus making a right onto County 12 1/2 Street.

Deputies said the school bus merged into the second lane as a Dodge Durango driving westbound on County 12 1/2 Street failed to yield while trying to make a left turn on Avenue B.

YCSO said the school bus then crashed with the driver's side of the Dodge Durango.

Rural Metro and Somerton/Cocopah Fire responded to the crash and only minor injuries were reported from both the bus and vehicle passengers, said YCSO.

Three young people were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center by Somerton/Cocopah Fire.

Deputies said a few others also went to the hospital on their parent's own accord for further medical assessments.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Deputies say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.

If you or anyone else has information on this case, contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A school bus crash Monday morning resulted in three people being taken to the hospital.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. when the bus was sideswiped by another vehicle.

The crash happened in the area of Avenue B and County 12 1/2 Street.

According to the Yuma Union High School District, 48 students were on the bus when the crash happened. None of the students were seriously injured and another bus was sent to pick them up.

Rural Metro fire and Yuma County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene.

An eyewitness on the scene shared what they saw.

"Some ambulances came. Since the people were spread out, I don't know exactly how many they took to the hospital but they were two or three people," said Jose Cordova who was working near the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.