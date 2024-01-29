Skip to Content
25 people experience power outage, according to APS

Arizona Public Service
today at 12:26 PM
Published 12:43 PM

UPDATE (1:51 PM): The new estimated restoration time will be 2:30pm, according to APS.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Public Services (APS) reports 25 customers are without power late Monday morning.

According to APS' outage map, the outage took place in the areas of 18th Street and 19th Street, and 1st and 2nd Avenue at around 10:10am.

APS says this outage was due to power lines being down, and their crews are working to restore the power.

APS also says the power will be restored at around 2:00pm, and KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

