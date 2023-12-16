Three people injured following a late night two vehicle crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a late night car crash, where three people suffered injuries after colliding their cars into each other.

In a press release, the crash occurred in the area of E. 32nd Street, near Newberry's Furniture, at around 11:23pm Friday.

YPD says the investigation revealed that the driver of a black Chevy Impala, a 57-year-old man, was driving eastbound in the area of E. 32nd Street when it crossed over into the westbound lane, and crashed into a red Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 41-year-old man.

YPD further said the drivers of the Impala and Elantra were taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) before being taken to a Phoenix hospital; both men are said to be in serious condition.

In addition, the passenger of the Elantra, a 35-year-old woman, was also taken to YRMC. YPD says the driver of the Impala was the sole occupant.

YPD says alcohol is a factor in the crash, but says the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.