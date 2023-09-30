Skip to Content
YPD investigates armed robbery at a GameStop

today at 10:13 PM
Published 10:30 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Hispanic man robbed a local GameStop store Saturday night with a weapon.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), officers received a report of an armed robbery at about 6:38pm at a GameStop store located in the area of West 24th Street and South Avenue B.

YPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, and he wore a black hoodie, tan shorts, and a green mask. The suspect demanded money after he threatened a GameStop employee, but according to YPD, the suspect didn't display any weapon.

YPD also reported that the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported at the time of robbery, according to YPD, and the investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding the robbery, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

