RV trailer on fire causes traffic on I-8

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An RV trailer caught on fire Thursday evening on westbound Interstate 8 passing In-Ko-Pah Park Road causing major traffic.

Local agencies were able to put out the fire.

Traffic on westbound I-8 was backed up due to the RV trailer fire.

California Highway Patrol said in a traffic incident report they received the call of the fire after 6 p.m.

Border Patrol was also at the scene and was able to find the owner of the RV trailer.

The shoulder lane on westbound I-8 is open, allowing for traffic to go through.