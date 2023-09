YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said Laguna Dam Road and County 7th Street are closed in both directions due to a fatal crash.

In a Facebook post, YCSO said they are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash.

They advise the community to avoid the area and look for an alternate route.

KYMA will continue to update this story.