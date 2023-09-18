Skip to Content
CHP arrests impaired driver for driving the wrong way

today at 4:48 PM
Published 5:10 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested a driver driving the wrong way on Interstate 8 by Seeley Monday afternoon.

According to CHP, a silver Nissan Versa was traveling east on the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 and began driving the wrong way at milepost 19.

The Nissan Versa stopped at the median near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area and officers arrested the driver.

CHP said the driver was under the influence of alcohol and had a prior DUI charge back in 2018.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

