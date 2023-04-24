Skip to Content
One dead, four wounded in late night California shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - One person was dead and four others wounded Sunday in a shooting in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood.

SF Police Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani posted on Twitter that the shooting took place at around 11:00pm, outside The Condor Club near the busy Columbus and Broadway intersection.

A witness said he heard multiple gun shots, and then looked down from his hotel window. A gun was also visible on the pavement.

Video showed police officers swarming over the shooting scene. A body tarp covered a victim while a discarded gun and spent shells were visible in the street.

So far, authorities did not divulge any information about what happened.

