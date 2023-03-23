Skip to Content
Breaking News
By ,
New
today at 6:05 PM
Published 6:19 PM

Fire breaks out in Fallas Paredes, first responders on scene

Karina Bazarte

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police and Fire Department, as well as the Imperial County Fire Department, are responding to a fire that broke out at Fallas Paredes.

The fire started at around 5:50pm.

Fortunately, the building is vacant, but authorities are asking the public to avoid Second Street and Paulin Ave.

So far, the El Centro Fire Department also arrived on scene to help put out the fire.

KYMA will have more information on this breaking news story.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News
Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content