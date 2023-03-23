Fire breaks out in Fallas Paredes, first responders on scene

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police and Fire Department, as well as the Imperial County Fire Department, are responding to a fire that broke out at Fallas Paredes.

The fire started at around 5:50pm.

Fortunately, the building is vacant, but authorities are asking the public to avoid Second Street and Paulin Ave.

So far, the El Centro Fire Department also arrived on scene to help put out the fire.

