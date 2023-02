YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School announced that they will be releasing their students early.

KHS said they are without water due to a damaged pipe near the school.

The students were released at 1:00pm Tuesday. Buses will pick them up and run the normal routes to their homes. KHS added that parents need to know the early dismissal time so they can make the necessary pickup arrangements.

KHS also said they served lunch prior to the dismissal.