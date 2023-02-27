Governor Hobbs arrives in Yuma, will tour the city

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has arrived in Yuma ahead of a luncheon hosted by Mayor Doug Nicholls.

After Hobbs arrived in Yuma Monday, she took a tour of the border and saw Yuma's agriculture. After that, she visited the Port of San Luis.

Hobbs will then meet U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at the Yuma Border Wall sections.

Afterwards, Hobbs and other Yuma officials will head to Mayor Nicholls' luncheon to discuss local problems.

After the luncheon, Hobbs will complete her trip to Yuma by meeting with Yuma farmers and tour the Campesino Sin Fronteras and the Regional Center for Border Health.

KYMA will have more information on this breaking story.

