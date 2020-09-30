Skip to Content
BREAKING NEWS: Another 4.3 Magnitude earthquake reported near Westmorland

WESTMORLAND, Cali. (KYMA, KECY) - Minutes after a preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Westmorland, another 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck in the same area.

The United States Geological Survey (U.S.G.S.) is reporting a preliminary 3.52-Magnitude earthquake 2-miles South of Westmorland.

The earthquake struck just after 4 Wednesday afternoon. It's the strongest of ten minor earthquakes in the past 24 hours ranging in magnitude from 1.6 to 2.7.

The epicenter is located just south of the Salton Sea and north of Brawley.

Residents in those areas reported feeling shaking and light damage.

