BREAKING NEWS: Standoff reported in Yuma neighborhood
Heavy police presence in area of 1st Street and 21st Avenue
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Multiple Yuma Police Department (YPD) are on the scene of an incident in the area of 1st Street and 21st Avenue.
Early reports indicate it involves a standoff, although YPD has not made official comment on the situation yet.
