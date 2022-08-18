Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation.

The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.

David Miramontes treks to the U.S.-Mexico border for upkeep and maintenance every single day.

Migrants aren’t able to take personal belongings with them after border patrol processes them, leaving countless pieces of trash and clothing along the wall.

Miramontes spends hours in the middle of the night cleaning it all up and finding sellable items along the way.

The 42-year-old man has been doing this for six months now.

“The immigrants, well, give me tips and the money they have they won’t use in America anymore, they give to me," said Miramontes. "It’s a good job for me even though I’m a volunteer, but it’s a job for me that’s working well.”

After migrants are loaded on buses, Miramontes takes a step over across the wall to pick up the last of the clutter before going home.

Local border patrol agents and Miramontes have an agreement allowing him to be at the border undisturbed.

“Well they don’t say anything and they know very well it’s not my intention to cross to the united states. I don’t come looking over there, I come to look at what I’m interested in which is my job," said Miramontes.

Miramontes says cartels make his way to the border difficult.

The wall caretaker says he's also confronted by Mexican authorities.

“Over there [mexico], well, the police can follow me, the cartels, soldiers and they take everything from me. If I have any money, they take it," said Miramontes. "Yes, it’s scary. Every day I make the sign of the cross over myself to be able to cross over the river because it’s really dangerous.”

Miramontes remains true to his word of solely wanting an honest day's work.

He says it’s unfortunate so much trash is left behind but enjoys cleaning it up.

“They are giving me an opportunity to be here and I am not going to take advantage of it by doing something stupid or trying to get a little more money and then they run me out of here, you know,” said Miramontes.

By being forced to dump possessions, migrants unknowingly help out children and families.

Miramontes says although he does sell certain items, he enjoys giving away clothes and shoes to those who really need them.