Senator Sinema defends new border package

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Arizona) and other lawmakers are trying to strengthen the border by defending the new border bill, however, they do not have everyone's support.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema said the new border security proposal is meant to end catch and release, fix the asylum process, and support border communities.

She describes how this new bill has some similarities but also some differences from what we have seen in the past.

“It’s kind of like Title 42 which we had during the COVID era but it provides more tools for the government to impose consequences if people try to come in the country illegally,” said the Senator.

Homeland Security will also be able to hire people more efficiently.

The package seeks to improve legal immigration by issuing 50,000 new family and employment-based visas per year for five years.

However, many people do not think the bill was get passed by Congress.

“But unfortunately there are some in Washington D.C who would prefer to have political talking points where they can attack each other over immigration rather than actually solving the border crisis so as you know for the last year or so I have been inviting my colleagues down to Arizona so they can see first hand the crisis,” said Senator Sinema.

The bill has to clear some key votes, but it looks like it may not pass, as many Republican lawmakers have already voiced their disapproval of the bill.