Border Security

U.S. Senate approves two of Senator Sinema’s border security bills

today at 11:26 AM
Published 11:29 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Arizona) was able to successfully include two of her bipartisan bills into the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

The Border Patrol Enhancement Act, which is co-sponsored by Senator Mark Kelly would improve Border Patrol agent overtime pay.

Securing America’s Ports of Entry Act would increase staffing at ports of entry in Arizona.

According to the U.S Customs and Border Protection Encounters, there have been 10,649 Southwest encounters as of June 2023 in the Yuma and El Centro sectors.

As of right now they have been approved by the Senate and are in the House waiting to be written into law.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

