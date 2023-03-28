Skip to Content
Human smuggling operation foiled by Yuma Border Patrol

YUMA, Az. (KYMA, KECY) – United States Border Patrol agents in the Yuma sector shut down an attempted human smuggling operation over the weekend.

According to a tweet from the Yuma chief patrol agent, the attempted smuggling took place near County 14th Street.

The agents then arrested the smuggler, a U.S. citizen, saying he put the lives of 24 Mexican immigrants in danger.

They also say the smuggler had no regard for their safety as he had them inside a van with no seats or seatbelts.

