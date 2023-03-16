Sinema raises concern on preparation of land ports of entry when Title 42 ends

Sinema seeking answers from the General Services Administration on plan for anticipated migrant encounters after the end of Title 42

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Arizona) expressed her concerns to the General Services Administration about the lack of proper preparation of the U.S. Land Ports of Entry once Title 42 ends.

Senator Sinema mentioned concerns that the Ports of Entry won't be able to handle increased migrant processing and maintain regular trade and travel at the same time.

“Title 42 will end soon, but GSA has not provided CBP with the resources it needs to secure our ports of entry, keep Arizona communities safe, or ensure the humane treatment of migrants,” said Sinema, Chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee.

The press release mentioned the Administration will end Title 42 on May 11 and says migrant encounters could rise to 11,000-13,000 per day.

Senator Sinema and Senator James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) who were in Yuma on the senate border tour in January are concerned that Customs and Border Protection are not equipped with the infrastructure or resources needed to keep Arizona safe and secure.

The expected migrant surge and overcrowding at the ports once Title 42 goes away is what Sinema has been raising concerns about for a while.

This announcement specifically follows the incident in Juarez, Mexico over the weekend where hundreds of migrants shut down an international bridge believing they'd be allowed into the U.S.

Click HERE to read Sinema’s letter.

The letter follows Sinema and Lankford’s introduction of bipartisan legislation allowing the CBP Commissioner to repair ports of entry said the press release.