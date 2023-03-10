February border apprehensions decline

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - February borders numbers not yet official nationwide from Border Patrol.

But based on reports from Yuma’s Sector Chief, local apprehensions for last month could be the lowest in two years.

In the last few days of February and the beginning of March, local Border Patrol says they apprehended over 3,000 migrants.

Totals for February could be under 10,000.

The last time the monthly numbers were under 10,000 in Yuma was in February 2021.

Weekly numbers are down significantly since December’s record highs.

Where nearly 1,000 migrants illegally crossed the border every day.

The Biden Administration’s January expansion of title 42 has blocked many more migrants from seeking asylum.

Title 42, a pandemic-related policy looks likely to end on May 11 when numbers could rise again.