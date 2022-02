YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents recently apprehended a man near a port of entry and was discovered to have an extensive criminal history.

Agents found the man east of the Andrade, California Port of Entry a little before 9 p.m.

47-year-old Gilberto Nicolas Campos was to have previous history of having illegal drugs, Grand Theft Auto and voluntary manslaughter.