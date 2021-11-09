Kelly visits San Luis to talk port upgrades

Newly passed infrastructure bill sends more than 300 million dollars straight to San Luis - News 11's Cody Lee reports

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly made a stop in Yuma County Tuesday as the 1.9 trillion-dollar infrastructure bill heads to President Joe Biden's desk for him to sign into law.

A portion of the funds will go to modernizing three land ports of entry, including the port in San Luis.

The San Luis Arizona Port of Entry has not been renovated since 1985.

That’s why Kelly has fought hard to bring more than 3.5 billion dollars to Arizona ports.

He tells News 11 the funding will also go to hiring more CBP agents.

The money will go to making sure agents are getting people across the border in a quick manner and towards outdated technology.

“[Here to] Look at the technology, look what works, some of the [equipment] works great. Other things, we're looking at a license plate reader, that this time of day didn't work well because of glare," Sen. Kelly explained.

"These are things that can be addressed over time with, in some cases, with enough simple solutions, I mean, provide shade cover for a bigger part of the area,” he added.

Kelly hopes it will increase commerce across the border and better the economy in Arizona.

The massive infrastructure bill also sets aside 55 billion dollars for Arizona's drinking water and wastewater. Along with eight billion going towards aging dams.

As for the port remodel, Sen. Kelly says they will break ground soon after the bill is signed by the President.

Tonight on Nightside at 10 P.M. & KYMA.com - the senator talks more about the renovations and how the funding will impact San Luis and the state.