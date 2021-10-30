DHS releases guidance ahead of port reopenings

Travelers advised to bring vaccine card in addition to usual travel documents

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is issuing guidance ahead of the reopening of all ports of entry.

The ports closed at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. They'll open to travelers again on November 8th.

If you plan to cross into the U.S. from Mexico for non-essential travel, you'll be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and verbally attest to your vaccination status. You'll also need the usual travel documents, like a passport, border card, tribal card, or enhanced drivers license.

At this time, those passing through ports for essential travel do have to be fully vaccinated. That will change in January of 2022, when all international visitors will have to show proof of vaccination.

DHS warns travelers to plan for longer-than-average wait times as the volume of traffic increases. The agency urges those who cross the border frequently to download the CBP One app for a variety of port-related information and services.

Full details on port of entry protocols can be found on the DHS website.