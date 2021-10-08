Skip to Content
Border Security
today at 2:39 PM
Mexican forces stop immigrant-laden cargo trucks from heading to U.S.

More than 600 Central Americans detained - four accused human smuggler arrested

TAMAULIPAS, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican security forces say on Thursday night they found 652 Central American immigrants hidden in cargo trucks bound for the U.S. border.

The Tamaulipas Ministry of Public Security released video showing police officers, migration agents, and troops intercepting the trucks. Officials say the caravan is one of the largest its encountered in recent months. Security forces arrested four people for human smuggling.

The majority of the immigrants aboard are from Guatemala. Others come from Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. Only one was from Brazil.

Officials human smugglers were transporting the immigrants in "overcrowded and under-ventilated" conditions.

349 minors were among the asylum seekers. 198 were unaccompanied by a parent or guardian.

Migration agents say all of the were tested for COVID-19. Only nine were confirmed as positive.

Lisa Sturgis

