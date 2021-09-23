El Centro Sector agents make major meth bust

Border Security

Border Patrol confiscates more than 50-pounds of the drug

The drugs and cash seized by El Centro Border Patrol during the Indio bust

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents prevented more than 50-pounds of methamphetamine from hitting the streets.

Agents say it started with a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Indio around 1:30 Wednesday morning. After questioning the driver, Border Patrol called in the Indio Police Department's K-9 team.

Border Patrol says a drug-sniffing dog focused agents' attention on the passenger side of the car. Agents say a search of the vehicle revealed nine aluminum foil-wrapped packages hidden in the vehicle's back seat. Border Patrol says the contents tested positive for meth.

Agents say the drugs were hidden in the vehicle's back seat

Agents say the man was carried more than 52-pounds of the drug. The meth has an estimated street value of nearly $144,000. Border Patrol says the driver also admitted to having more than $8,500 in cash.

Border Patrol arrested the driver, a legal permanent resident, and took him in for processing. Agents later turned over the suspect, the drugs, the cash, and the vehicle to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit.