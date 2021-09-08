Skip to Content
Border Security
Border Patrol catches gang member as soon as he enters the U.S.

Record checks reveal man has been deported multiple times

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol arrested a 42-year-old belonging to one of Los Angeles' most notorious gangs, now turned international.

Public Affairs Officer for the El Centro Sector Anna Y. Davalos confirms agents arrested the gang member within minutes of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border at about 7:46 p.m. Thursday.

While evaluating him at the El Centro Sector Processing Center, federal officers learned the perpetrator is a Nicaraguan national with a well documented gang history.

According to record checks, the 46-year-old has multiple re-entries after deportation and was previously ordered removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge.

Border Patrol will process him accordingly.

