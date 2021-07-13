Skip to Content
Border Security
today at 1:14 PM
Published 1:00 PM

El Centro Sector seize $271K of meth

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Second drug bust in less than a week at Highway 86

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents seized more than $271,000 in methamphetamine at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint on Monday.

The U.S. Border Patrol says agents send a 62-year-old man driving a black 2009 Acura TSX to investigate his vehicle further.

A canine alerted to the vehicle's trunk in secondary inspection, leading agents to find two cardboard boxes with a blue plastic container containing several vacuum-sealed bags of a white crystal-like substance.

The contents inside the package tested positive for meth. They said it weighed approximately 98,67 pounds with a value of $271,342.

They arrested the man, turned over the vehicle and drugs to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Imperial County
