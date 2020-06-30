TECH TALK: Wearable device to prevent Covid-19 and virtual summer camps

As Seen on TV

(KYMA, KECY, NBC)- NASA wants to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The space agency has created a wearable item called “Pulse.” When a person’s hands come close to his or her face the pulse vibrates. That should help the wearer remember to avoid contact.

The coronavirus is usually contracted from respiratory droplets.

The CDC not only recommends people to wear masks but to also avoid touching your face to prevent getting infected.

NASA isn’t selling pulses, people who are interested in creating one will have to have a 3D printer, wire, and other materials.

Virtual Summer Camps

The dog days of summer are here, but many warm weather activities are off the table due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Luckily, there’s a growing number of digital summer camps available to keep them busy while social distancing.

According to Google, online searches for virtual summer camps have surged in recent weeks.

The CampCloud is one of many online interactive programs available. Kids ages 6 to 15 can sign up for a camp such as Suburban Survival or Humanity Island, held online for 6 hours a day.

“We try and create activities and supply lists where people don’t have to go out and make special purchases or special trips,” said Anna Birch of CampCloud.

The Boy Scouts, Wildlife Conservation Society and the National Academy of Athletics are also among the popular organizations offering programs online this summer.

Some traditional camps are also offering a so-called Camp in a Box option, including 4-H and art classes for kids.

Another perk to at-home programs? They’re usually cheaper.

“It’s about half of what you’d pay for our in-person camp,” said Birch.

There are plenty of free options as well. Google just launched Camp YouTube with more than 1,200 videos rolling out every weekday through July 5. It’s available from YouTube’s Learn at Home site and YouTube Kids.