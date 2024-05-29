Arizona authorities issue evacuation orders due to a fast-moving wildfire

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A fast-moving wildfire is burning dangerously close to homes in a small Pinal County community Tuesday night.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), residents in the Riverside neighborhood near Kearny are under "GO" status, meaning that those in that area evacuate immediately.

Just after 6:30pm, the flames closed state Route 177 north of Kearny. There's no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

The Arizona Department of Forestry says the Simmons Fire has burned about 20 acres as of 6:15pm. The flames are threatening nearby buildings.

Four air tankers have been ordered with additional fire crews deployed to help fight the fire.