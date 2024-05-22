Arizona Senate passes immigration measure HCR 2060

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Immigration Measure HCR 2060, also called the “Secure the Border Act,” has been passed by the Arizona Senate.

16 voted in favor of the measure, 13 voted against the measure, and one did not vote for the measure.

Supports of the resolution say it's meant to secure the southern border, tackle the fentanyl crisis, and would use the E-Verify Program to confirm a person is legally present in the U.S. before receiving public assistance.

It would also allow local law enforcement officers to arrest those who cross the border illegally.

The San Luis Police Department was in Phoenix Wednesday talking about the impact this resolution would have on the city saying it might not cause a major shift in what they're already doing.

“What would happen in those cases is we would probably have those officers working under the Operation Stonegarden and funds maybe be the ones that focus directly to help out, you know, in helping out Border Patrol,” said Lt. Emmanuel Botello, San Luis Police Department Investigations Division.

The Arizona House of Representatives will vote on this resolution next month after they return from recess.

If they pass it, the resolution will be on the November ballot.