CBP holds press conference on new operation targeting fentanyl smuggling

NOGALES, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is holding a press conference in Nogales, Arizona Wednesday morning.

According to NBC News, the press conference is about a new "interagency operation" that will "focus on mid-level cartel members responsible for smuggling 90% of the fentanyl into the United States."

NBC News says the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are participating in the operation.

The press conference is taking place at Deconcini Crossing in Nogales at around 9:45am. To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.