Peoria doctor pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

Health Care Fraud conviction carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250K fine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – Linh Cao Nguyen, M.D. pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Nguyen admitted he engaged in a scheme for years to defraud multiple healthcare benefit programs.

Such programs include Medicare, TRICARE, AHCCCS, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and UnitedHealthcare.

Nguyen also knowingly caused to be submitted thousands of false billing claims as part of his scheme, said the Attorney's Office.

According to the Attorney's Office, the fraudulent claims identified a medical doctor as the treating provider when, in fact, another provider such as a nurse practitioner, social worker, unlicensed psychology intern, or wound care nurse provided the service independently.

By billing the medical service as if a physician provided it, Nguyen falsely inflated the amount his company was to be paid for the service, said the Attorney's Office.

He also admitted the loss he caused at least $3.7 million and agreed to pay restitution to the private insurance companies which totals over $1 million.