Perdue Boilermakers men’s basketball team arrives in Phoenix ahead of Final Four

By
today at 11:11 AM
Published 11:33 AM

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball team arrived at their hotel in Phoenix Tuesday night.

According to KPHO, the Boilermakers are in town for their Final Four matchup against North Carolina State Wolfpack, which will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday.

"It's been a lot of smiles. A lot of people congratulating us. But, I think everybody knows that we didn't come here to make the Final Four. We came here to win the whole thing, and I think us being ready to go, everyone…enjoying this moment, but also us knowing it's business trip."

Fletcher Loyer, sophomore guard

It's their first Final Four appearance since 1980.

Dillon Fuhrman

